Uttar Pradesh: Fifth MLA succumbs to COVID-19, CM Yogi Adityanath condoles demise

Lucknow: Another BJP MLA succumbed to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP MLA from Nawabganj in Bareilly Kesar Singh died of Covid-19 on Wednesday at a private hospital in Noida.
He was the fifth ruling party MLA who succumbed to the deadly second strain of coronavirus since the outbtreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March last year. Earlier, two ministers veteran cricketer Chetan Chauhan and Kamla Rani Varun had died last year. On April 23, 2021, the BJP MLA from Lucknow West Suresh Srivastava and Auraiya Sadar BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar had died of coronavirus. A day after the death of Suresh Srivastava, his wife too succumbed to Covid-19.
The Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanath has condoled the untimely death of the BJP MLA Kesar Singh. In a message, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
Kesar Singh was ailing for the past few months. After treatment for a month, he came back home. On April 18, he was admitted again in Bareilly Medical College where he tested positive. He required plasma and despite several appeals by his son, plasma could not be arranged.
His son Vishal Gangwar had alleged that the state government was not getting its own MLA a better treatement. After his post on social media, Kesar Singh was shifted to a private hospital in Noida by the state health department.
He breathed his last on Wednesday at 3.15 pm. He is survived by his wife and a son. Another son had died two years ago after prolonged illness. A former BSP MLC, Kesar Singh had joined the BJP in 2017 and had won with a big margin from Nawabganj Assembly seat on the BJP ticket.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)