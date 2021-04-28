Uttar Pradesh: Fifth MLA succumbs to COVID-19, CM Yogi Adityanath condoles demise

Lucknow: Another BJP MLA succumbed to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP MLA from Nawabganj in Bareilly Kesar Singh died of Covid-19 on Wednesday at a private hospital in Noida.

He was the fifth ruling party MLA who succumbed to the deadly second strain of coronavirus since the outbtreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March last year. Earlier, two ministers veteran cricketer Chetan Chauhan and Kamla Rani Varun had died last year. On April 23, 2021, the BJP MLA from Lucknow West Suresh Srivastava and Auraiya Sadar BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar had died of coronavirus. A day after the death of Suresh Srivastava, his wife too succumbed to Covid-19.

The Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanath has condoled the untimely death of the BJP MLA Kesar Singh. In a message, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.