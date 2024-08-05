Uttar Pradesh: Ensure Swift Resolution Of Public Issues, CM Yogi Adityanath Tells Officials

CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Speaking at the Janata Darshan for the second consecutive day at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium in the Gorakhnath temple complex, CM Yogi emphasised that prompt disposal of people's problems is the priority for his government.

The Chief Minister heard problems of around 400 people at the Janata Darshan and issued necessary instructions. He also directed officials to ensure quality resolution of the issues for people's satisfaction, warning against any sort of negligence in tackling people's issues.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally engaged with the people at the Janata Darshan, listening to their problems individually and patiently and assuring them that no injustice would be tolerated and eligible persons who have somehow been denied the benefits of the government's public welfare schemes so far, would be included under relevant schemes.

Several women from the Muslim community also attended the event. The Chief Minister referred all applications to the relevant officials, emphasizing prompt resolution and reiterating the government's commitment to addressing every victim's issues. He instructed officials to take strict legal action against those illegally occupying land or displacing the vulnerable.

As usual, many people sought financial assistance for medical treatment. CM Yogi assured them of full support from the government. He directed officials to expedite the estimation of the cost of treatment and make it available to the government at the earliest.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to resolve revenue and police cases with complete transparency and fairness, emphasizing that no one should be treated unjustly.

He stressed the importance of sensitively aiding every victim and protecting the land and property of the poor. Anyone attempting to encroach on such properties should be prosecuted.

The Chief Minister also assured that those in need of permanent housing would be provided with homes through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Chief Minister Awas Yojana.

During Janta Darshan, the Chief Minister distributed chocolates to children who had come to the event with their mothers. He also showered his love and blessings on them. Additionally, while touring the temple premises, CM Yogi met with many children accompanied by their families and gifted them chocolates.