VIDEO: Bus Driver Harasses Woman, Cuts Hand & Attempts Forced Marriage Ritual With Blood In UP's Hapur | X

Hapur: In a horrific incident, a bus driver harassed a young woman who was returning from her duty in Noida on a private bus on Saturday (August 3) night. The driver not only harassed her but also tried to cut his hand and applied blood on woman's forehead as a symbolic marriage ritual. The incident seemed to be like a scene from a Bollywood movie.

A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that the crazy lover is being confronted by the relatives of the woman and the police is also present at the spot. The police took the woman and the accused to the police station for further investigation.

A private bus runs from Pakkka Bagh to Noida, carrying many women to their jobs in Noida in the morning and bringing them back to Hapur in the evening. The bus usually empties outside Gandhi Ganj. On Saturday night, when the bus stopped outside Gandhi Ganj, the young woman started shouting. She accused the bus driver, Sunny from Achheja, of harassing her for a long time.

She said she was coming back from Noida, and when the bus reached Hapur, all the other women got off, leaving her alone. The driver then closed the door and started harassing her. When she resisted, he cut his hand and tried to use the blood to fill her parting and marry her. When she protested, he assaulted her.

Her family arrived and beat up the driver, they also broke the windows of the bus and created a ruckus at the spot. A large crowd gathered at the scene. The police reached the spot and gathered information about the incident and took both the woman and the bus driver to the police station for further investigation.

The incident has raised concern over the safety of women who have to get to work daily and have to deal with these psychopaths. The incidents of harassment have increased to an alarming level in Uttar Pradesh and the state government should take strict action to stop such incidents in the future.