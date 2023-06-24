Uttar Pradesh: 'Enjoy Yoga,' SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At CM Yogi's Yoga Skills |

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and leader of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, took a dig at the current Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Yadav shared a video on Twitter on Friday that showed Yogi struggling with performing yoga asanas. In an attempt to make fun of Yogi, Yadav captioned the video as "Enjoy Yoga."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yogi's Yoga Session In Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a yoga session on June 21 in Gorakhpur. The idea of International Yoga Day was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Since then, yoga has gained immense popularity worldwide for its ability to improve flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

Yogi Adityanath's Appreciation for India's Yoga Tradition

During a public meeting in the Sitab Diara area of Ballia district, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the global recognition of India's yoga tradition. He mentioned that 180 countries were expressing their appreciation for this ancient practice on International Yoga Day. Yogi Adityanath also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading a yoga event at the United Nations in commemoration of the day.

Development Projects and the Transformation of Sitab Diara

Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Harivansh, the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha, visited Sitab Diara, the village of Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan. During his visit, Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 144 development projects worth over Rs 3,638 crore. He emphasized that Sitab Diara, previously considered cursed due to its location at the confluence of rivers Ganga and Sarayu, would now benefit from the waterway between Haldia and Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath's initiatives and focus on development reflect his vision for the progress of Uttar Pradesh. Despite criticisms and political jibes, the Chief Minister remains committed to promoting yoga and showcasing India's rich heritage on the global stage. Through infrastructure development and the utilization of natural resources, Yogi aims to transform regions like Sitab Diara and uplift the state as a whole.