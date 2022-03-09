Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Bookies place their bets on BJP after exit poll predictions

Lucknow: Ever since the run for UP polls began, the bookies in the state have been upbeat about the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party. After the exit polls were shown on Monday, the bookies in UP’s Lucknow, Hapur and Meerut Satta Bazar are betting high on BJP. Besides betting on number of seats to BJP and SP, the bookies have opened rates for the victory margin of individuals also.

On Wednesday, the bookies have opened the rate of Rs 130 on the bet of Rs 100 for BJP while it is Rs 300 for SP. On the victory margins of Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi, the bookies have been quoting different rates. The rate for Yogi winning with more margin than Akhilesh is Rs 140 for the bet of Rs 100. Rates have also been opened as to whether SP would cross 100 seats mark or not.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:34 PM IST