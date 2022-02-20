Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Huge voter turnout in Bundelkhand, lack of zeal in other parts in third phase of polls

In the third phase of polling on 59 seats in 16 districts of central Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand the voters showed mixed response. While huge turnout of voters was seen in Bundelkhan, there was lukewarm response in industrial city of Kanpur.

As usual a large number of votes were polled in rural part compared to urban areas. As per the figures released by the election commission till 5 PM, a total of 57.25 per cent votes were polled in the third phase which was less than the 2017 assembly elections. Highest voter’s turnout was seenin the Lalitpur district of Bundelkhand where 67.37 per cent of votes were polled till 5 in the evening. The commission was yet to release the final voting figures of third phase. In Farrukhabad, Etah and Mahoba district the voting percentage surpassed 60 till 5 PM while in Kanpur it was merely 55 per cent.

Barring few incidents of mal functioning in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and mismanagement at some places the polling has been largely peaceful in the third phase. The Samajwadi Party lodged complaints of false voting and mal functioning of EVM in Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Mainpuri. The commission officials stated that EVMs were changed on complains and the reports of false voting were not found true. Seeing at large scale complains of voters, the SP has decided to launch a helpline service for the remaining phases of elections. The voters can register their complain on the helpline and the Samajwadi Party would take up the matter with the election commission.

As per the figures released by the commission regarding polling till 5 PM, a total of 57.25 per cent votes were polled on all 59 seats. Lalitpur recorded maximum 67.37 per cent, Farrukhabad 61.34, Mahoba 61.54 and Mainpuri 60.82 per cent polling till 5 PM on Sunday. In Kasganj 59.18, Kanpur 53.42, Jalaun 53.87, While 54.34 per cent votes were polled in Aauriyya till 5 PM. In Kannauj 60.20 per cent, 57.52 in Jhansi and 63.58 were polled in Etah district. In Ferozabad district 57.36, Hathrus 58.95, Hamirpur 58.05 and 58.33 per cent votes were polled till 5 PM in these districts.

The founder of SP Mulayum Singh Yadav, party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav, former MP Dharmendra Yadav, Dimple Yadav and former UP minister Shivpal Yadav reached their native village Safai to cast vote. In the third phase of UP Polls, Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Karhal while Shivpal Yadav from Jaswantnagar.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:52 PM IST