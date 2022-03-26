Uttar Pradesh: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son escapes unharmed in car accident in Jalaun

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s son Yogesh Kumar Maurya met with a road accident on Saturday afternoon. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place near Alampur bypass of Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of police Ravi Kumar said, “An accident took place near Kalpi. There were no casualties in the accident, just the car was slightly damaged.”

The SP confirmed that Yogesh Yadav was present in the car when the accident took place. However, he added that he did not sustain any injury.

The incident took place just a day after BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

UP Dy CM's son Yogesh Prasad Maurya escapes unharmed in a car accident on Jhansi-Kanpur Highway



The accident took place near Kalpi. There were no casualties, the car was slightly damaged. Yogesh sustained minor injuries and is under doctor's surveillance: Ravi Kumar, Jalaun SP pic.twitter.com/ptGavvqhH0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2022

Notably, the new Yogi Adityanath government inducted 31 new faces while retaining 21 ministers to strike a balance between youth and experience with an eye on the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Adityanath yesterday took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term at a ceremony where 52 others were sworn in as ministers. Among the 52 new ministers in the Adityanath government 2.0, thirty-six are aged between 40 and 60 while two are below 40 and 12 above 60 years of age.

The Council of Ministers has many graduates and postgraduates, while there are a few who have studied only up to Class 8.

The new team has 19 ministers from electorally dominant Other Backward Caste (OBC). It has seven each from Thakur and Brahmin communities, eight from Dalits, and four from Vaishya community. The council has a Muslim and a Sikh as well.

As for geographical representation, there are 23 ministers from western Uttar Pradesh this time, up from 12 last term; 14 from eastern UP, three less than the previous one, and 12 from central part of the state, one less than last time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Satish Mahana to be elected as Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker: Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:14 PM IST