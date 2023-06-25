Uttar Pradesh Crime: 25-Year-Old Journalist Shot At In Unnao; Probe Underway |

In an incident of attack on a local journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, a 25-year-old local journalist was allegedly shot and injured on Saturday night, police said. The injured journalist has been identified as Manu Awasthi.The Police put out a statement on Twitter and said that the journalist was first taken to a local hospital and has now been moved to Hallett hospital in Kanpur for better treatment.

Out of danger

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur and his condition was stated to be out of danger, reported news agency PTI. Mannu Awasthi, a resident of PD Nagar, was shot allegedly by unidentified assailants around 10.25 pm.

All possible angles investigated

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known. The police said all possible angles are being looked into.

Report of conflict

According to reports, the journalist had complained of an ongoing conflict. However, it is not clear if he had approached the police regarding any threat. The police said that it is investigating the case from all angles.

Jaunpur incident

In February this year, a journalist in had received two bullet injuries after he was shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur city. Brother of BJP district president Pushpraj Singh and others were named in the complaint that was filed in the case, according to media reports. Journalist Devendra Khare had named Singh’s brother Rituraj Singh of planning and carrying out the attack on him.