Uttar Pradesh CMO Twitter account briefly hacked, restored after few hours

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office’s official Twitter account was hacked in the early hours of Saturday, April 9.

After almost 4 hours, the account was partially restored and the tweets posted by the hackers after taking over the account were removed.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account. Hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.



A few hours later, the account was partially restored and the tweets posted by the handle when the account was hacked had been deleted.



Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:11 AM IST