 Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Preparations For Shri Kalki Dham Foundation Stone Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Preparations For Shri Kalki Dham Foundation Stone Ceremony

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Preparations For Shri Kalki Dham Foundation Stone Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the ceremony on February 19 at Ainchoda Kamboh.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a one-day visit to Sambhal on Monday, overseeing the meticulous arrangements for the forthcoming foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the ceremony on February 19 at Ainchoda Kamboh.

CM Yogi, accompanied by a team of officials, conducted a thorough inspection of the venue to ensure all arrangements are in place for the auspicious event. 

His review includes the venue's infrastructure, including the stage and helipad, underscoring the significance of timely completion and stringent security measures.

CM's comprehensive review meeting with officials

During a comprehensive review meeting with officials, CM Yogi emphasized the seamless coordination and execution of plans, stressing the importance of facilitating a hassle-free experience for all attendees, particularly the esteemed saints.

Officials provided updates on the swift progress of preparations, highlighting the meticulous levelling of the venue and surrounding areas, along with ongoing construction of helipads, prioritizing Prime Minister Modi's designated landing sites.

Ensuring the comfort and convenience of visitors, including VVIPs, remained a top priority as CM Yogi sought detailed arrangements for access to the sanctum sanctorum and other amenities.

Read Also
Pune: 'Bhakti-Shakti' Confluence Led To Grand Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya, Says UP CM Yogi...
article-image

In addition to overseeing the event's logistics, CM Yogi directed the District Panchayat Raj Department to ensure cleanliness and beautification along all routes leading to Anchora Kamboh.

Instructions issued for timely completion

 Instructions were also issued for the timely completion of helipad construction and heightened vigilance by the Health Department, with provisions for ambulance services throughout the program.

Present during the proceedings were Acharya Pramod Krishnan who was sacked from Congress for 6 years for anti-party activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Shortened In State Amid RLD-NDA Realignment

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Shortened In State Amid RLD-NDA Realignment

Rajasthan Congress Offers Sonia Gandhi Rajya Sabha Seat Formerly Held By Manmohan Singh

Rajasthan Congress Offers Sonia Gandhi Rajya Sabha Seat Formerly Held By Manmohan Singh

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Preparations For Shri Kalki Dham Foundation Stone...

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Preparations For Shri Kalki Dham Foundation Stone...

Mumbai: 2 Former Corporators Quit Congress, Join BJP In Presence Of Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: 2 Former Corporators Quit Congress, Join BJP In Presence Of Devendra Fadnavis

West Bengal: Governor Visits Sandeshkhali, Assures All Possible Help To Alleged Victims

West Bengal: Governor Visits Sandeshkhali, Assures All Possible Help To Alleged Victims