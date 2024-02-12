Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Preparations For Shri Kalki Dham Foundation Stone Ceremony

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a one-day visit to Sambhal on Monday, overseeing the meticulous arrangements for the forthcoming foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the ceremony on February 19 at Ainchoda Kamboh.

CM Yogi, accompanied by a team of officials, conducted a thorough inspection of the venue to ensure all arrangements are in place for the auspicious event.

His review includes the venue's infrastructure, including the stage and helipad, underscoring the significance of timely completion and stringent security measures.

CM's comprehensive review meeting with officials

During a comprehensive review meeting with officials, CM Yogi emphasized the seamless coordination and execution of plans, stressing the importance of facilitating a hassle-free experience for all attendees, particularly the esteemed saints.

Officials provided updates on the swift progress of preparations, highlighting the meticulous levelling of the venue and surrounding areas, along with ongoing construction of helipads, prioritizing Prime Minister Modi's designated landing sites.

Ensuring the comfort and convenience of visitors, including VVIPs, remained a top priority as CM Yogi sought detailed arrangements for access to the sanctum sanctorum and other amenities.

VIDEO | "The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Shri Kalki Dham will be held on February 19. I came here to invite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for this," says @AcharyaPramodk after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/KdwzPnzAQE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2024

In addition to overseeing the event's logistics, CM Yogi directed the District Panchayat Raj Department to ensure cleanliness and beautification along all routes leading to Anchora Kamboh.

Instructions issued for timely completion

Instructions were also issued for the timely completion of helipad construction and heightened vigilance by the Health Department, with provisions for ambulance services throughout the program.

Present during the proceedings were Acharya Pramod Krishnan