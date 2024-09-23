Uttar Pradesh: Bullion Robbery Suspect Anuj Pratap Singh Killed In STF Encounter In Unnao; Visuals Surface

Encounter with STF results in the death of bullion robbery suspect Anuj Pratap Singh in Unnao | X

Lucknow: In a significant development in the ongoing bullion robbery investigation, Anuj Pratap Singh, one of the prime suspects, was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) on Monday morning in Unnao's Achalganj.

Singh was involved in the high-profile daylight robbery that took place on August 28 at the shop of bullion trader Bharat Soni in Chowk's Thatheri Bazaar, where five armed men looted jewellery worth nearly two crores. This encounter marks the second such incident in the investigation, following the killing of dacoit Mangesh Yadav by the STF on September 5.

Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: The postmortem of notorious criminal Anuj Pratap Singh has been completed. He was killed in an encounter. After the postmortem, his body was handed over to his family pic.twitter.com/xvDSBkri3o — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2024

The robbery gang consisted of five members, including Arbaaz, Furkan, Mangesh Yadav, Ankit Yadav, and Anuj Pratap Singh from Amethi. Singh, who was the first to enter the shop on the day of the robbery, was reportedly wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He was shot in the head during the encounter in Achalganj.

Earlier, Mangesh Yadav, another key figure in the heist, was killed by the STF. Following Yadav's death, political leaders, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had raised concerns over the nature of the encounter.

Uttar Pradesh: "If it was a fake encounter, then return our son to us alive. Now, politics is being played," says father of criminal Anuj Pratap Singh https://t.co/o4FoJgk1ss pic.twitter.com/Q7TG3oIKLF — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2024

Similar apprehensions are now being voiced following Singh's death. Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav in a statement, condemned the incident, calling encounters a tool of the "weakest people" and labeling any fake encounter as an act of injustice.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav stated, "Only the weakest people consider encounters as their strength. Any fake encounter is injustice." He further criticized the growing violence in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the current government is tarnishing the state's image through such actions.

He also suggested that there is a larger conspiracy at play, aimed at destabilizing Uttar Pradesh's future. "Tarnishing the image of Uttar Pradesh with violence and blood is a big conspiracy against the future of the state," Yadav said.

He accused the BJP Government of creating a hostile environment to deter investment and growth, stating, "Today's rulers know they will not be re-elected in the future. Before they leave, they want to create such a situation in UP that no one enters or invests in the state."

Majority of Criminals linked to Amethi

Out of the 15 suspects involved in the robbery, nine are residents of Amethi district. The remaining suspects, including Arbaaz and Furkan, both from Mohanganj police station in Amethi, and Ankit Yadav from Pratapgarh, are still on the run.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Government To Withhold Salaries Of State Employees Failing To Declare Property By...

Superintendent of Police Somen Verma confirmed Anuj Pratap Singh’s involvement in the robbery and stated that dedicated teams have been formed to track down the remaining fugitives. The police are intensifying their efforts to bring the culprits to justice and recover the stolen goods.