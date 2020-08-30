Uttar Pradesh breaks all Covid-19 records

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported its biggest single-day rise of 6,233 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 2.25 lakh. The state capital, Lucknow, which has been at the top for the past month with 500-700 daily new cases, reported a whopping 999 cases.

Lucknow, whose population is around 28 lakh, has so far reported 26,856 cases.

The Yogi Adityanath government insists the testing has been ramped up and total 53.5 lakh tests have been conducted so far with an average of 1.39 lakh tests everyday.

“Positivity rate in August has been 4.7%, which is highest in the pandemic. Of the 2.25 lakh, about 54,000 are active cases. Over half of them are in home isolation,” the government statement said.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the government had already ordered a strict vigil in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur last week.