India

Updated on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 03:44 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Bodies of lovers found hanging from a tree in Unnao, police suspect suicide

On Tuesday, their bodies were found hanging in the orchard and the police spokesman said that it appears to be a case of a suicide pact.
IANS
Representational Image | Pixabay

The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in an orchard in Mishri Ganj village under Ajgain police circle in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The police identified the bodies as that of Saurabh, 21 and Kishori.

The two were in love but their respective families were against the relationship.

According to police reports, Saurabh went to Kanpur on Monday and took Kishori with him.

On Tuesday, their bodies were found hanging in the orchard and the police spokesman said that it appears to be a case of a suicide pact.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 03:44 PM IST
