Uttar Pradesh board exams 2021 to begin from April 24: Check out important dates here

Dr Sharma, who is also minister for secondary education, said that High School examinations will be conducted In 12 working days while it will take 15 days to complete papers for the Intermediate students.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, students had a difficult time. I congratulate both teachers and students to finish off their courses when colleges were re-opened in November under strict Covid protocol. Students now have sufficient time to prepare and excel in the examinations,” said Dr Sharma.

The state government had earlier announced practical dates in two phases for both the examinations. The first phase already began from February 3 and the second phase will commence from February 13 to end on February 22.