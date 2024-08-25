Uttar Pradesh: BJP Membership Workshops Launched In Lucknow

BJP workshop in Lucknow | FPJ

As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organizational campaign for 2024, preparations for the membership drive, which will commence on September 1, have begun in earnest.

Two workshops were organized in the Lucknow East Assembly to gear up for the campaign.

The chief guest, MLA O.P. Srivastava, addressed the party workers, urging them to make Lucknow East Assembly a standout in the membership drive and set an example for the entire state.

The first workshop was held at Kalyanpur Power House, Kanchana Bihari Marg, organized by Mandal President Krishna Pratap Singh. A large number of BJP workers attended the "Workshop Meeting" for Kalyanpur-2 Mandal.

Prominent attendees included Sunil Mishra, State Co-Convener of the Cleanliness Cell, Rakesh Singh, Vice President of BJP Lucknow Metropolitan, and other senior party officials.

Later in the evening, the second workshop was conducted at Parijat Palace under the leadership of Mandal President Sumit Khanna. Key attendees from the Lucknow Metropolitan team included Rakesh Singh, Shiva Pandey, Vice President of the Mahila Morcha, Nitin Mittal, Regional President of the BJP Youth Wing, Pankaj Saxena, Councilor Bhrigunath Shukla, and Councilor Ramkumar Verma.

In the meantime, upon receiving the sudden news of the demise of senior BJP leader and current Railway Board member Hriday Narayan Srivastava, MLA O.P. Srivastava visited the leader's residence in Jiamau to offer his condolences.

He expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family during this difficult time.