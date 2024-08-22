Uttar Pradesh: 15 Lakh Women Apply For Constable Posts In Record Recruitment Drive; 12,000 To Be Selected | Representational Image

Lucknow: In an unprecedented display of enthusiasm, 15 lakh women have applied to join the Uttar Pradesh Police, the world's largest police force. Out of these, approximately 12,000 will be selected, bringing the total number of female officers in the state to around 50,000. This recruitment drive is a significant step towards achieving the goal of 20% female representation in the UP Police.

Currently, there are around 37,000 women serving in the state police, with 35,000 of them in the civilian police force. The recruitment process is expected to boost the proportion of women in the UP Police from the current 12% to 15%, with the possibility of reaching 20% after further recruitment in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

High Competition for Constable Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has received nearly 48 lakh applications for the direct recruitment of constables, with 15 lakh of these from women. This marks the first time such a large number of women have shown interest in joining the police force.

On average, there are 83 applicants for each constable position, with 125 women competing for each post reserved for them. When it comes to the proportion of women in the police force, Bihar leads the way with 25.3% female officers. Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu follow with 19.2% and 18.5% respectively.

Despite efforts over the years to increase female participation in the UP Police, delays in the recruitment process have slowed progress. However, the current drive is expected to make significant strides toward gender parity in the force.

Key Statistics:

· 1.5 million women have applied for constable positions.

· 12,000 women will be selected to join the UP Police.

· 35,200 women are currently serving in the civilian police.

· 2,500 women are in other branches of the UP Police.

· The total number of female officers will reach 50,000 after the current recruitment drive.

· The UP Police currently has a total strength of 310,000 officers.

Recruitment Exam:

A written examination for the recruitment of 60,244 constable posts in the Uttar Pradesh Civil Police will be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The recruitment board had previously conducted the written exam for constable recruitment on February 18 and 19, in two shifts, but it was canceled due to a paper leak. The board has now announced that the written exam will be conducted in 10 different shifts over five days. Due to security concerns, the exam is being spread across 10 shifts this time.

Approximately five lakh candidates will appear for the exam in each shift. The Special Task Force (STF) has been activated to closely monitor solver gangs and prevent any paper leaks.