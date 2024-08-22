Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Reaches 85% Completion; Spire And Sapt Mandapam Work In Progress

Ayodhya Ram Mandir | File

Ayodhya: The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is progressing rapidly, with 85% of the work already completed as the project has now entered its second phase, focusing on the construction of the temple's second floor and the iconic spire (shikhara).

“Although the foundation of the spire has already been laid, specialized artisans are being brought in to complete the intricate carving and detailed work required for its completion,” a senior official of the Ram Temple Trust said.

The temple's construction agency, L&T, is in contact with 24 expert artisans from Jaipur and Rajasthan, who are expected to arrive in Ayodhya in the first week of September. These artisans are renowned for their expertise in spire construction, a critical element of the temple's architecture.

The total height of the Ram Temple, including the spire, will be 161 feet. “While the first floor of the temple has been fully completed, the pillars on the second floor have reached a height of 15 feet, with the floor's total height expected to be 19.5 feet,” the Trust ember said.

Simultaneously, the process of constructing the spire has commenced, which will utilize 60,000 cubic feet of stone sourced from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan.

Completion Target Set for December 2024

The completion of the Ram Temple, including the spire, is targeted for December 2024. The staircase leading to the second floor has been completed, and the foundation for placing statues on the second floor is also under construction.

This has led to speculation that a temple might be built on the second floor as well. However, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has not confirmed this, stating that the second floor will remain vacant and will be used for rituals and other ceremonial purposes.

30% of Sapt Mandapam Construction Completed

In addition to the Ram Temple, construction of the Sapt Mandapam within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex is also underway. The Sapt Mandapam will house temples dedicated to seven significant figures associated with Lord Ram. These include Rishi Vashistha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Valmiki, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Ahilya.

The foundation work for these temples has been completed, and their construction is being carried out in the Nagara architectural style, similar to that of the Ram Temple. As of now, 30% of the work on the Sapt Mandapam has been completed, with a target completion date also set for December 2024.

“This massive construction project in Ayodhya is not only a religious milestone but also a significant architectural endeavor, drawing skilled artisans and traditional craftsmanship from across India to create a structure of historic and cultural importance,” the Trust member said.