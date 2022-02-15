Uttar Pradesh: Bajrang Dal members booked for harassing couples on Valentine's Day in Agra

Agra: Bajrang Dal members have been booked for allegedly harassing couples in public places on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Monday.

Agra DIG-SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said that an FIR was registered after it came to light that the Bajrang Dal members had harassed boys and girls in the city.

"Some boys and girls were sitting in the Paliwal Park under Hariparvat police circle. Some Bajrang Dal workers reached there and misbehaved with them. A case has been lodged at the local police station and legal action is being taken," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, the Bajrang Dal activists, including women, had reached the park where they rounded up young boys and girls in their opposition to the Valentine's Day celebration. Videos of the incidents went viral on the social media.

One video showed a woman activist wearing saffron stole around her neck, catching hold of a girl in a school uniform and checking her identity card and asking her to call her parents.

"This is a western culture which is flourishing in India but it will not be allowed to flourish here," said Avtar Singh Gill, who identified himself as an office-bearer of Bajrang Dal.

He urged the 'Sanatan Dharma' followers to question such Hindu boys and girls not only on Valentine's Day but every day when they see such couples in public, in order to 'save Hindutva'.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:07 AM IST