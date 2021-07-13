Uttar Pradesh: ATS arrest 8 more accused from Kanpur after AL Qaeda module busted; professor, local builder involved

In a major crackdown operation on the nexus of Al Qaeda terrorists who were arrested in Lucknow on Sunday, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) team has nabbed eight more accused from Kanpur.

These include a Professor from Kanpur University, a builder and a history sheeter criminal. These people had provided mobile sim cards and other items to the Al Qaeda terrorists. The terrorists were in regular touch with them.

These arrests in Kanpur were made on Tuesday from Jajmau, Chamanganj and Nai Sadak locality. According to the police officials, the builder arrested from Kanpur was providing funds to the Al Qaeda terrorists. The same builder was accused of funding the anti CAA movement few months back.

The officials said that the builder and the history sheeter taken into custody from Kanpur had direct links with the terrorists. During interrogation, it was found that funds were transferred from 13 bank accounts of the Kanpur based builder to the arrested Al Qaeda terrorists. The builder has received funds from few foreign countries directly in his bank accounts. The history sheeter taken into custody has been accused of providing arms to the terrorists.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been informed about the dubious bank transactions from the accounts of those taken into custody. Very soon, a team of ED will also start investigation in this matter. The ATS team has suspected that the terrorists were planning to convert battery of e-rickshaw into explosive and use it in the blasts.

Earlier, UP ATS had nabbed two terrorists of Al-Qaeda from Lucknow on Sunday. The arrested terrorists along with other were planning to rock UP before and on Independence Day. These terrorists were also planning explosions in religious cities of UP. Both the arrested terrorist were members of Ansar Gajwatul Hind, an arm of Al-Qaeda in India. The handler of these terrorists was Al-Zaidi, who is sitting in Peshwar city of Pakistan.

Meanwhile the arrested terrorists Minhaj and Masruddin were produced in a local court at Lucknow on Tuesday. The court has remanded them ATS custody for 14 days.