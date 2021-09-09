Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: Ahead of all parties, Priyanka Gandhi gives nod to first list of candidates

Lucknow: Leaving other political parties behind, the Congress has finalized its first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The Congress general secretary and in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi has given her nod to more than 45 candidates who figure in the first list. These candidates have been verbally asked by Priyanka to start campaigning in their respective assembly segments.

Among those whose names figure in the first list of Congress include media convener Lalan Kumar from Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow, Mukesh Singh Chauhan, Lucknow east, Karishma Thakur, Ajay Kapoor, Sohail Ansari Kanpur, Abhimanyu Singh, Fatehpur, Sagar Singh, Mahoba, Akhilesh Pratap Singh Deoria, Aradhana Mishra from Pratapgarh, Lalitesh Pati, Mirzapur, Anugrah Narain Prayagraj, Anil Yadav, Azamgarh, Imran Masood, Saharanpur, Mukesh Singh Chauhan, Lucknow east, Pankaj Malik, Muzaffarnagar, Dhirendra Pratap Dhiru, Utraula, Balrampur and Virendra Chaudhury, Gorakhpur. Besides all the five sitting legislators of Congress in UP including the state president, Ajay Kumar Lallu have also been asked to start preparations for the assembly polls.

According to a senior leader of UP Congress, the assembly segments where the candidates have been finalized, the party had deputed observers to look into the campaigning. The process of selecting candidates for the first list began early this year and survey was conducted among the local Congress workers. The Congress general secretary will soon give her nod to the name of candidates for Amethi and Raibareilli districts where party has strong base.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Lucknow on Thursday. During her four-day visit to UP, she would attend various programmes in Raibareilli also besides holding important meetings in Lucknow. According to party leaders, Priyanka would decide about programmes and campaigns that would be taken in the next one month during her visit.

On Friday, she will hold meeting with the advisory panel of UP Congress and the election committee. Priyanka Gandhi will also discuss about the name of other candidates for the UP polls during her meeting with the office-bearers and in charges of various districts.

The Congress general secretary would also review the training programme of the Congress office-bearers and Nyay panchayat committees that were conducted recently. Congress has so far imparted training to 25000 of its block and Nyay panchayat level office bearers in the first phase last week. The party has aimed to give training to two lakh office-bearers and workers in the coming days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 05:20 PM IST