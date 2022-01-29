Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Babu Singh Kushwaha will be convenor of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha--a new pre-poll front comprising All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jan Adhikaar Party of former Uttar Pradesh minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and an all-India body of government employees of the backward, Dalits and minority community, founded by Kanshi Ram in the 1970s--will contest about 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi said Babu Singh Kushwaha will be the convenor of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. Also, if the alliance comes to power, Kushwaha will be the chief minister for the first 2.5 years and there will be a Dalit CM for the next 2.5 years, the AIMIM chief added. The alliance will have three deputy CMs, one from Muslim community and two from backward communities, he further said.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:57 PM IST