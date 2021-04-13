Uttar Pradesh: All you need to know about Panchayat Polls to be held on April 14

Lucknow: Polling for the first phase of three-tier Panchayat polls in 18 districts to elect Rural government will be held on Wednesday. The polling will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

The districts which are going to polls in the firts phase on Wednesday included Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur City, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Santkabirnagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi.

The State Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements for peaceful covid-safe polling. Each polling booth has been sanitized and directed to follow commission’s Covid-19 guidelines.

Special arrangements have been made for coronavirus positive patients to cast their votes. They will be allowed to vote during the last hour of polling with agents wearing PPE kits, masks, shields and gloves.