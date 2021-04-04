Diksha Singh to contest Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: Here's all you need to know about Bollywood actress

Lucknow: Bollywood glamour has been added to the three-tier Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh after actress, writer and 2015 Femina Miss India finalist Diksha Singh joined the fray from Jaunpur district.

Clad in ripped jeans, the ‘Hitback’ actress is seen campaigning in her constituency ward number 26 in Jaunpur. Born in Baksha village, Diksha’s parents had left the village when she was in Class III to settle in Goa. Her father has a roaring transport business in Goa and Rajasthan.

The Bollywood damsel had hogged headlines in 2015 when she reached the final of the Femina Miss India contest. In 1986, she entered Bollywood with ‘Hitback’ and wrote the script for ‘Ishq Tera’ in 2016.

Later, she entered into the modelling world and did leading ads for Pantene, Snapdeal, Parachute oil etc. With over 2 lakh followers on Instagram, her latest music album 'Rabba Mehar Kare’ was an instant hit. She is now working on a web series of a big banner.

Her father Jitendra Singh was keen to contest from his native village. He was campaigning door-to-door for the past six months. But the seat was, unfortunately, declared reserved for women making room for his daughter to take up the challenge as an independent candidate.

“I always wanted to do something for my village where I was born and spent the initial years of my life. Nothing has changed in the village since I left. If elected, I am keen to make a difference in the lives of people of my village,” she told media persons.

Diksha, who has already filed her nomination papers, is pitted against Shalini Singh, wife of a RSS senior functionary Siddharth Singh. Polling in Jaunpur is slated for April 15. Results on May 2 on her seat will decide her fate in politics.