 Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Tampering With Voter Lists, Urges Election Commission To Act; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Tampering With Voter Lists, Urges Election Commission To Act; VIDEO

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of removing legitimate voters from electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Yadav's allegations came in response to a viral video showing residents of Kundarki, Moradabad, protesting the removal of their names from the voter list.

Yadav took to social media to share the video and expressed his concerns about BJP's alleged attempts to manipulate the electoral process. In his statement, Yadav said, "To avoid their likely defeat in the upcoming by-elections on 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is resorting to unethical practices. On one hand, they are orchestrating transfers to suit their needs, and on the other hand, they are getting the names of genuine voters removed from the list."

The viral video posted by Yadav shows residents of Kundarki voicing their grievances over the removal of their names from the voter list. Many of them have expressed frustration, alleging that their names were deliberately cut to prevent them from voting in the by-elections.

Yadav also noted that "such conspiracies are a sign of defeat," and emphasized that BJP's tactics were aimed at undermining the democratic process. He further urged the Election Commission of India to take note of the situation and ensure that fair and transparent elections are conducted.

Allegations of Electoral Manipulation

Yadav's allegations come at a critical juncture, as the by-elections for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are set to be highly contested. With both BJP and SP eyeing a decisive victory, claims of electoral malpractice have added tension to the already charged political atmosphere.

Yadav's accusations are particularly significant, as they reflect growing concerns about the transparency of the electoral process in Uttar Pradesh. The removal of voters from electoral rolls is a serious issue, and if substantiated, could lead to widespread discontent among the electorate.

While the BJP has not yet responded to Yadav's accusations, political observers believe that such claims could impact the election dynamics. SP supporters have rallied behind Yadav's call, demanding that the Election Commission take immediate steps to rectify the situation. On the other hand, BJP leaders have consistently maintained that the party believes in fair and free elections and has no involvement in any voter list tampering.

This is not the first time such allegations have been raised during election season in Uttar Pradesh. In previous elections, opposition parties have voiced concerns about voter suppression and irregularities in the electoral rolls, but concrete evidence has remained elusive.

