Uttar Pradesh: After big win in local body polls, BJP gears up for extensive 2024 elections campaign

Representational image | PTI Photo

Lucknow: Buoyed by the resounding success in the urban local bodies' polls, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is fervently gearing up to launch an expansive campaign well ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. Commencing next month, the UP BJP will shift into campaign mode, orchestrating a series of rallies featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders across the state. The party aims to capitalise on its momentum and establish a strong foothold in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Grand spectacle to celebrate 9 year of Modi government

As per the state BJP leaders, a grand spectacle is slated for May 30th to commemorate the 9th year of Prime Minister Modi's tenure at the Centre. Additionally, a series of rallies featuring top leaders are scheduled for June. To outline the agenda for the upcoming month, the BJP will kickstart regional meetings among leaders, commencing this Wednesday. Over the course of the next three days, these meetings will take place in West UP, Kashi (Varanasi), Awadh (Lucknow), Brij (Mathura), Kanpur-Bundelkhand, and Gorakhpur. The primary objective of these gatherings will be to finalize the venues for the rallies of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Govind Narain Shukla, the state general secretary of BJP, has revealed plans for an extensive month-long campaign in June. This campaign will feature prominent party leaders addressing rallies, utilizing the occasion of the ninth-year celebration of the Modi government to garner support for the upcoming 2024 general elections. In addition to the large-scale rallies led by top leaders, the party intends to organize programs at the district and division levels to commemorate the nine years of Modi's tenure in power. These initiatives aim to mobilize people and generate enthusiasm in favor of the BJP for the upcoming elections.

Senior leaders asked explanation on defeats in their region

Despite achieving significant victories in the urban local body elections, the UP BJP is actively analysing its setbacks in specific regions, according to a senior party leader. The party has initiated inquiries and sought explanations from leaders whose constituencies witnessed wins by opposition candidates. This scrutiny extends to several ministers, state and district office-bearers, as well as legislators. Notable figures unable to secure victory for the party's candidates within their own home turfs include cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Rakesh Sachan, Pratibha Shukla, Jaswant Saini, KP Malik, and union minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

Elected councillors to take out thanksgiving rallies

In order to generate momentum for the upcoming 2024 LS (Lok Sabha) polls, the party has made the strategic decision to capitalise on the resounding victory in the urban body polls. As part of this strategy, the party has requested all elected representatives in the urban bodies to organize thanksgiving rallies within their respective areas.