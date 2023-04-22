Uttar Pradesh: 7 killed and over 40 injured in a tragic road accident in Ayodhya; visuals surface | Twitter

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a private bus traveling from Ayodhya to Ambedkarnagar collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The accident occurred on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway, leading to the death of seven passengers and injuring over 40 people.

Accident details

According to officials, the accident took place late in the evening when the bus was negotiating a turn on the highway. The impact of the collision was so intense that the truck overturned and fell on the bus, burying it underneath. The accident occurred on a busy highway, and the district administration quickly launched a rescue operation.

Rescue and relief efforts

The district administration deployed more than a dozen ambulances to the scene and started evacuating those trapped in the crashed vehicle. The injured were taken to the district hospital and medical college for treatment.

The rescue operation is still ongoing, and authorities are working tirelessly to ensure that all victims receive proper medical attention.

Government response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He tweeted in Hindi, "Deeply saddened by the news of the accident. My condolences to the families of the deceased, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to provide the injured with immediate medical attention and ensure they receive the best possible treatment.