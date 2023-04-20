MP: One dead, three injured in road accident in Gandhwani

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and three others were injured after a motorbike collided with trawler-truck in Karondiya village of Gandhwani tehsil in Dhar district, police said.

Accident took taken place on Thursday afternoon around 3 pm on Mangod – Jeerabad Road. After the accident, trawler-truck loaded with cement went off road and crashed into road-side house. House owner Shobharam Mangilal said that women of the family were inside, while kids were playing outside when the accident took place. Thankfully driver manged to apply break on time, otherwise casualties could increase manifold.

Jeerabad police outpost in-charge Narayan Katare said that trawler-truck was moving from Jeerabad, while deceased Ajay, 26, along with three others including Bheem Singh, 35, Vijay Surelal, 26, and Deepak Gorelal, 25, Khargone were moving from Karondiya village on one bike.

After accident, police took all four to Gandhwani community centre, where doctors declared Ajay dead on arrival. Doctors referred all three injured to Dhar as condition of Deepak said to be serious.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Fennel seeds arrive at Gandhwani Mandi