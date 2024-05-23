Uttar Pradesh: 40-Yr-Old Man Found Dead Inside Car In Kanpur's Green Park Area

Representative Image |

Kanpur: A 40-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car in Green Park area of Kanpur, police said on Thursday.

Identification Of The Deceased

The deceased has been identified as Atul, who hailed from the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh and worked as an e-rickshaw driver in Kanpur.

According to the police officials, they received information about a body found in a car parked near the cell tower in the boundary area of Green Park in the city. As soon as the information was received, the police team immediately rushed to the spot.

A complaint has been filed against the unidentified accused and the police are further investigating the matter.

Addressing media persons, ACP Archana Singh of Kanpur Police Station, said, "Upon receiving the information, the police team, along with field unit and forensic officials immediately rushed to the spot. The body was taken out of the car and sent to the hospital for further medical procedures. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused. Efforts are underway to arrest the culprits."

#WATCH | UP: "A dead body was found today in a vehicle parked near Green Park in Kanpur. On further investigation, it was found that his name is Atul Parshuram...Further investigation is underway," says Archana Singh, ACP, Kotwali. pic.twitter.com/luHBEZWcbo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2024

"Based on a phone number found on a note with him, we contacted his family, and he was identified as Atul, son of Parshuram, from Unnao district," she added.

An enginner who was in the area to replace the battery of a mobile tower was overpowered by a foul smell and on checking he discovered a body inside the car and informed the police.

Further details awaited.