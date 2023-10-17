 Uttar Pradesh: 4 Killed, 5 Injured After Massive Blast At Soap Factory In Meerut; Visuals Surface
Uttar Pradesh: 4 Killed, 5 Injured After Massive Blast At Soap Factory In Meerut; Visuals Surface

Uttar Pradesh: 4 Killed, 5 Injured After Massive Blast At Soap Factory In Meerut; Visuals Surface

The second explosion took place when the debris was being removed. Several people present at the site were hit by prices of bricks, after which the crowd was cleared from the site.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
4 Killed After Massive Blast At Soap Factory In Meerut | Twitter | ANI

Meerut, October 17: Four persons died and five others were injured in two successive explosions in a soap factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. According to reports, there was a massive explosion in the factory on Tuesday morning, due to which the workers present inside the factory were buried under the debris. The second explosion took place when the debris was being removed. Several people present at the site were hit by prices of bricks, after which the crowd was cleared from the site.

Four bodies have been taken out while five injured persons have been admitted to a hospital

Four bodies have been taken out while five injured persons have been admitted to a hospital. The soap factory was being operated inside a rented house in front of Satyakam School in Lohia Nagar police station area of Meerut. The factory was being run by Alok Gupta and Gaurav Gupta while the house belongs to Sanjay Gupta.

An NDRF team has also been called in

Following the incident, police force, including SSP and district magistrate, reached the spot. An NDRF team has also been called in. A senior police official said the explosion was apparently caused when the boiler, which contained some chemicals, burst. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

article-image
