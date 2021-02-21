Uttar Pradesh: 3 farmers destroy crops to support BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's call

Lucknow: On a call given by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, three farmers in western Uttar Pradesh have destroyed their crops in the last 24 hours in protest against the three Farm Laws.

The first incident was reported from Kulcahana village in Bijnor when Sohit Ahlawat destroyed his 6 bigha wheat crop by running over a tractor on Saturday.

The farmer claimed that he followed the direction of his leader Rakesh Tikait. “After destroying my crop, I am going to join him at Ghazipur border,” said Sohit.

As soon as a video of his act went viral on the social media, another farmer, identified as Tony, mowed down his four bigha wheat crops under the wheels of a tractor in Telipura village in Bijnor on Sunday.