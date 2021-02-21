Uttar Pradesh: 3 farmers destroy crops to support BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's call

Lucknow: On a call given by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, three farmers in western Uttar Pradesh have destroyed their crops in the last 24 hours in protest against the three Farm Laws.
The first incident was reported from Kulcahana village in Bijnor when Sohit Ahlawat destroyed his 6 bigha wheat crop by running over a tractor on Saturday.
The farmer claimed that he followed the direction of his leader Rakesh Tikait. “After destroying my crop, I am going to join him at Ghazipur border,” said Sohit.
As soon as a video of his act went viral on the social media, another farmer, identified as Tony, mowed down his four bigha wheat crops under the wheels of a tractor in Telipura village in Bijnor on Sunday.
“Till the three Farm Laws are not repealed by the Modi government, farmers will continue destroying their crops. If needed we will burn all our crops,” said Tony.
The third incident was reported from Bhaisi village under Khatauli Police Station in Muzaffarnagar where a farmer Guddu Chowdhary destroyed his wheat crop in 10 bighas by running over a tractor.
“When we are not getting a minimum support price then what is the use of growing crops? We will now go to join Tikait ji to support our agitation,” Chowdhary said.
On Friday, the BKU leader had appealed to farmers to take out time to reach Ghazipur border even if they have to burn their crops. The BKU leader on Sunday clarified that he did not mean that.
“I was misunderstood,” said Tikait, appealing his supporters and farmers not to destroy or burn their crops. "We will resort to burning our crops also but not now," he said.