BKU's Rakesh Tikait cancels 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has cancelled "Kisan Mahapanchayat" in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, scheduled to be held on Saturday, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In a facebook Live, Tikait said that mahapanchayat was being cancelled due to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and strict travel restrictions in Maharashtra. He also appealed to farmers not to assemble in Yavatmal or any part of the state due to spread of the disease.
Earlier, the Maharashtra government had denied permission to hold "Kisan Mahapanchayat" in Yavatmal. Later, the government allowed indoor meeting with all COVID-19 restrictions and protocol after farmers threatened to go ahead with the rally with or without permission.
The BKU leader had reached Delhi Airport on Friday evening to catch a flight but was told by his supporters to cancel the meeting in view of more travel and other restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government.
Earlier, Tikait was denied permission to visit Akola.
After his return from Delhi, he held a meeting with BKU leaders from 10 districts in Western Uttar Pradesh. It was decided that 2,000 farmers and 200 tractors will always be ready to reach the Ghazipur dharna site at any time whenever needed.
The BKU leader reiterated that their agitation will continue till their demand to repeal the three Farm Laws is met. He asked his supporters to be ready for sacrifices as the agitation may go on for long due to the stubborn attitude of the government.