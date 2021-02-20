BKU's Rakesh Tikait cancels 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has cancelled "Kisan Mahapanchayat" in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, scheduled to be held on Saturday, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a facebook Live, Tikait said that mahapanchayat was being cancelled due to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and strict travel restrictions in Maharashtra. He also appealed to farmers not to assemble in Yavatmal or any part of the state due to spread of the disease.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had denied permission to hold "Kisan Mahapanchayat" in Yavatmal. Later, the government allowed indoor meeting with all COVID-19 restrictions and protocol after farmers threatened to go ahead with the rally with or without permission.