 Uttar Pradesh: 2nd Bomb Threat In 36 Hours Triggers Security Sweep At Kanpur Railway Station; No Explosives Found
A second bomb threat in 36 hours triggered a massive security operation at Kanpur Central Railway Station. Police, bomb squads, and dog units conducted intensive searches across the premises but found nothing suspicious. Investigators traced the threat call to a man who said his phone was missing, suggesting it may have been misused. CCTV and call records are being analysed.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Kanpur: A bomb threat for the second time within 36 hours triggered a massive security operation at Kanpur Central Railway Station on Friday evening, though extensive searches later found no suspicious object, police said.

An emergency call was received at the 112 control room around 7 pm, warning that the railway station would be blown up, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta.

The alert prompted an immediate high-security response, with senior police and administrative officials, heavy police force, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), anti-sabotage check teams, and dog squads rushing to the station, he added.

Police and security teams conducted intensive checks across all platforms, circulating areas, waiting halls, parcel offices, and parking zones to rule out any threat.

All suspicious items were examined, and passenger movement was closely monitored during the operation. No explosive material or objectionable object was found, the official said.

This was the second bomb scare at the station in less than 36 hours. A similar threat call had been made on Thursday at around 8.30 am, leading to a full-scale security check.

During the investigation into Friday's call, police traced the phone number to a man identified as Anil. During questioning, he told officers that his mobile phone had been missing since February 24, raising suspicion that the threat may have been issued using the lost device, Gupta told mediapersons.

Police are analysing call detail records and scanning CCTV camera footage to identify the actual caller, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

