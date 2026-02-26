 Karnataka: Bomb Threat At Lourdes Central School Triggers Major Security Sweep In Mangaluru
A bomb threat email targeting Lourdes Central School in Mangaluru prompted a major security operation on Thursday. Police, bomb disposal squads, and dog teams conducted a thorough search of the campus. Similar threats have been reported in Karnataka, with preliminary traces pointing to Tamil Nadu. Investigations are ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Bomb Threat At Lourdes Central School Triggers Major Security Sweep In Mangaluru | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A bomb threat email sent to Lourdes Central School on Thursday triggered a major security operation, with police and bomb disposal squads conducting a thorough search of the premises, authorities said.

The email, received late on Wednesday night, warned that a bomb would explode at 9 am.

Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Kadri Police Station rushed to the school along with the bomb detection and disposal squad.

A comprehensive inspection of the campus was carried out, police said.

Karnataka: Bomb Threat At Lourdes Central School Triggers Major Security Sweep In Mangaluru
article-image

Dog squad teams were also deployed to assist in the search operation to ensure that no suspicious object was left unchecked, a senior police officer said.

Authorities said similar threat emails have recently been sent to other locations in the state, including the Dharwad Court Complex and the Mangaluru Court, prompting heightened vigilance.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the sender names used in the emails appear to trace back to Tamil Nadu, though the authenticity of the identities is yet to be verified.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

