Uttar Pradesh: 12-year-old dies in mobile battery blast in Mirzapur

Lucknow: A 12-year-old Class V student died in a mobile battery blast in Matwar village under Hallia Police Station in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Son of a daily wager, Monu (12) had put his mother’s mobile on a charger. After sometime, he took out the battery and touched it with his tongue to test the level of charging. His saliva created a circuit in the mobile battery and it blew off, seriously injuring the Class V student.

His face was completely blown off in the mobile battery blast.

He was rushed to Primary Health Centre where doctors referred him to district hospital when his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to blast injuries during treatment. His father Babulal Kol, a daily wager, was away in Prayagraj at the time of the incident.