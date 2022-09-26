e-Paper Get App
At least ten people died after a tractor-trolley, carrying over 50 people, got disbalanced and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Itaunja on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: 10 dead as tractor trolley falls into pond in Lucknow | ANI

Over 45 people were travelling in the vehicle, which was on their way to a temple for a 'mundan' ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been called to assist in the rescue operations, police said.

On hearing the noise, the locals as well rushed to the site and rescued several victims trapped under the vehicle. The DM instructed the concerned officials to ensure all possible help to the victims.

