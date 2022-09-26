Uttar Pradesh: 10 dead as tractor trolley falls into pond in Lucknow | ANI

At least ten people died after a tractor-trolley, carrying over 45 people, got disbalanced and fell into a pond Lucknow's Itaunja in Uttar Pradeshon Monday.

Uttar Pradesh | A tractor's trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital: Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range pic.twitter.com/ZJFQZ4smhk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2022

Over 45 people were travelling in the vehicle, which was on their way to a temple for a 'mundan' ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been called to assist in the rescue operations, police said.

On hearing the noise, the locals as well rushed to the site and rescued several victims trapped under the vehicle. The DM instructed the concerned officials to ensure all possible help to the victims.