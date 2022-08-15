e-Paper Get App

POTUS Biden hails its 'indispensable' partner India on the 75th Independence Day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
As India marked its 75 years of Independence, US President Joe Biden congratulated New Delhi and hailed its 'indispensable' partner | (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

As India marked its 75 years of Independence, US President Joe Biden congratulated New Delhi and hailed its 'indispensable' partner.

Releasing a statement, POTUS Biden stated that India and the US would continue to work together to address the global challenges in the upcoming years. He also referred to Mahatma Gandhi's "enduring message of truth and non-violence."

The US President said, "As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence."

Further adding, "India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity…I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world."

Additionally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warmest wishes to India's people as they celebrate 75 yrs of Independence. On this day, we reflect on democratic values that we share & honour people of India who're building a brighter future."

