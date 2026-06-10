US President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming India's Longest-Serving Prime Minister | X/@narendramodi

US President Donald Trump on June 10 (IST) took to his social media platform Truth Social to extend praise and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, lauding his leadership and longevity in office.

In his post, Trump described Narendra Modi as a “strong, healthy, and wise man,” adding that he is “a great one” and would have “many years of greatness and success ahead of him.”

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The message was framed as a personal note of admiration and friendship, highlighting the continuing political rapport between the two leaders.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India’s longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms.

In a post on X, the PMO said that officials of the office felicitated Modi, noting that his 12-year tenure has been marked by stable leadership, transparency, and a strong focus on good governance, inclusive development, and national progress.

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Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P. K. Mishra and Principal Secretary-2 Shaktikanta Das were present to welcome him on the milestone occasion.

With this achievement, Modi has surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister, considering Nehru’s tenure from the first general elections in 1952.

While Indira Gandhi served more than 14 years in total, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history, following his initial swearing-in in 2014 and subsequent election victories in 2019 and 2024.

(With Inputs From IANS)