US philanthropist George Soros accuses PM Narendra Modi of 'creating Hindu nationalist state'

US financier and philanthropist George Soros on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "creating a Hindu nationalist state." He said that the "biggest and most frightening setback" of nationalism was in India. Soros was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He also expressed grief that the world's strongest powers -- the United States, China and Russia under President Vladimir Putin -- were "in the hands of would-be or actual dictators and the ranks of authoritarian rulers continued to grow."

Slamming Trump, he described the US leader as a "conman and the ultimate narcissist". "Trump... has managed to overheat an already buoyant economy. An overheated economy can't be kept at the boiling point for too long," warned Soros, credited with correctly predicting major market swings in his career as an investor.