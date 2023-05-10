UP's urban development depart aims to transform major cities into solar cities, Ayodhya leading the way | FPJ Photo

Lucknow: The major cities of Uttar Pradesh will now be developed as Solar Cities. All the municipal corporations in UP will be covered under this project. The temple town of Ayodhya is being developed as the first solar city in the state. More municipal corporations in UP will also follow suit.

Currently, there are 17 municipal corporations in UP, with Ayodhya being developed as a Solar City, prioritizing the use of alternative energy. In the selected big cities under the Solar City project, alternative energy will be utilized to power street lights, parking lots, bus and railway stations, as well as tourist destinations. Additionally, the administration will promote the use of e-rickshaws in these cities, and solar-powered water vending machines will be installed.

Rs 40 crore project

The urban development department of Uttar Pradesh has allocated Rs 15.75 crores this year as part of a Rs 40 crore project to develop Ayodhya as a Solar City. The funds are being utilized to install solar panels on government buildings, street lights, energy pumps, and high mast lights in Ayodhya. Additionally, plans are underway to introduce solar-powered boats in the Saryu river and establish solar charging stations for pilgrims visiting Ayodhya.

Furthermore, the urban development department, in collaboration with UP Non-Conventional Energy Development Authority (UPNEDA), aims to transform Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mathura, Agra, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, and Shahjahanpur into Solar Cities. The initiative not only aims to reduce electricity consumption but also enhance the aesthetic appeal of municipal corporations. Roadside markets within these cities will be designated as Solar vending zones, illuminated by solar energy, with each zone accommodating 50 vendors. Moreover, the parking lots in major cities will be equipped with solar lights and charging stations for e-vehicles.