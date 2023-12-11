 Uproar In RS After DMK MP Mohamed Abdulla's 'Race' Remark On Kashmiri People, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Asks Cong's View On Comments
This statement followed a heated debate that was sparked by DMK MP Abdulla by invoking Periyar's words in the Rajya Sabha, asserting the right to self-determination for every race. The Chair deemed Abdulla's statement antithetical to the Constitution.

DMK MP Abdulla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar | X

New Delhi: Following the uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the party MP M Mohammad Abdulla's remarks, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva expressed the intent to secure state rights within the constitutional framework, emphasising the importance of upholding national integrity and sovereignty.

Siva said that the DMK should not be given any colour. "I am again making it clear, do not create any confusion. We want to achieve rights of the state only within the framework of the Indian Constitution and as a nation as a whole with integrity and sovereignty maintained. But states should have the rights," he said.

This statement followed a heated debate that was sparked by DMK MP Abdulla by invoking Periyar's words in the Rajya Sabha, asserting the right to self-determination for every race. The Chair deemed Abdulla's statement antithetical to the Constitution. The Chair affirmed his commitment to protecting the motherland and upholding the rule of law.

Siva also said that in 1963 when Chinese aggression was threatening the country, the DMK gave up its then slogan of a separate Dravid land. "Later we were very firm that the DMK is for the unity and integrity of the nation and every state should have its rights. And federalism was supported by us and we stood with the policy of state autonomy. Don't try to give DMK a different colour, we are second to none. During the Bangladesh war we gave the maximum money and whenever India is in distress due to aggression... we are the first to help," Siva said.

To this Dhankhar said that can this be quoted. "Is this right?" Dhankhar asked. Shiva then said what is wrong in quoting Periyar. The heated debate was witnessed during the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

article-image
