 Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly over alleged police brutality on BJP workers protesting against 'poor' implementation of PMAY
Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly over alleged police brutality on BJP workers protesting against 'poor' implementation of PMAY

In the police action on Wednesday several BJP workers and leaders received serious injuries as police baton-charged protestors

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Raipur: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursdays slammed the ruling Congress government over the alleged police ‘brutality’ on BJP workers while they were attempting to gherao the Chhattisgarh assembly on Wednesday on the issue of ‘poor’ implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state.

In the police action on Wednesday several BJP workers and leaders received serious injuries as police baton-charged protestors. 

BJP MLAs alleged that the police used tear gas shells to target party workers and ruthlessly beat the protestors, including women.

BJP MLAs raised the issue in the assembly during Zero Hour, terming the police act “barbaric” and demanded discussion over it.

“Oppressive policy to deal with protests”

Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel of the BJP alleged that the Bhupesh Baghel government adopted an ‘oppressive’ policy to deal with the protests which is inappropriate, and highly objectionable in the democracy.

BJP MLAs including Brijmohan Agarwal, Ajay Chandrakar, Dr. Raman Singh, Dharamlal Kaushik's continuous demand to have a discussion on the police action created uproar in the House.

Amid pandemonium, the speaker Charan Das Mahant rejected the demand for adjournment motion.

