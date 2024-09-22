UP: Youngsters On Bike Spray Foam On Elderly Man's Face Riding Cycle On Busy Road In Jhansi, Shamelessly Share Prank Video Angering Netizens

Screengrab from x video/ @SachinGuptaUP

A viral video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed two men on a bike pulling off a dangerous prank on an elderly man riding a cycle while on his way to work. The infuriating video shows the two men spraying the elderly's face with snow right in the middle of a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

The video, shared by X user @SachinGuptaUP, showed the boys spraying foam on the elderly man as he cycles beside them. Startled by the sudden attack, the elderly man slows down and eventually stops his bicycle, while the pranksters continue to spray foam all over his face.

Watch video here:

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला झांसी का ये Video देखिए...साइकिल सवार बुजुर्ग के मुंह पर स्प्रे करने वाले इन रीलपुत्रों पर कठोर एक्शन होना चाहिए. pic.twitter.com/CuQsjCO1n0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 22, 2024

In a busy street like the one shown in the video, such reckless behavior could easily lead to serious accidents or even fatalities. Despite the potential dangers involved in the "prank", the boys were seen going unpunished and ended up making a reel out of the incident, adding a funny song in the background.

As of now, no strict action by any authorities has been taken against the youngsters over this particular incident. The incidents highlights the dangers of reckless pranks, which can not only put lives at risk but also lead to serious legal consequences.

Several netizens also demanded strict action against the two men seen in the video. They also commented how the helpless man on cycle was left on his own as he was blinded while riding due to the foam on his face.

Netizens React

अगर कोई हादसा हो जाता तो इसका जिम्मेदार कौन होता?

सख्त एक्शन लेने की जरूरत है इस पर — Asgar Ali Idrisi (@asgaridrisi786) September 22, 2024

इन रील पुत्रों पर सख्त से सख्त कार्यवाही की जानी चाहिए — Ruchi Adarsh katiyar (@RuchiAdarsh) September 22, 2024

भारत मे इतने बच्चे पैदा नही हो रहे जितने ये रीलपुत्र पैदा हो रहे है। जरा सी शोहरत पाने के लिए मरने तक को तैयार हो रहे है ये गधे।

खैर अब रील वारयल हो गयी है उम्मीद है शाम तक या कल तक ये पुलिस के शिकंजे में भी आ जायेंगे तब इनकी सार्वजनिक धुलाई की वीडियो झांसी पुलिस भी शेयर करे… — imsachin (@sachinkshrma) September 22, 2024

Pranks Leading To Legal Consequences

Just last month, a molestation case was registered by the Mumbai police against a 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for filming a prank video involving girls, despite their objections.

True Masterstroke

As soon as the locals came to know that a Bangladeshi was shooting videos of girls in Datar Colony of Bhandup Kanjoor area of Mumbai... they called Mr. Manoj Chavan, General Secretary of the MNS party.

After that, the Bangladeshi was handed over to the police… pic.twitter.com/zwV8GAksbG — Kedar (@shintre_kedar) August 22, 2024

According to reports, Irfan Ahmed Majid Ahmed, who works at a shop in Ashok Nagar, Mumbai, found himself in serious legal trouble after filming the girls without their consent.

The incident occurred on Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area, where Irfan recorded the girls on the street using his mobile phone. Despite the girls' objections, Irfan continued to film them and even chased them while recording.