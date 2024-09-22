 UP: Youngsters On Bike Spray Foam On Elderly Man's Face Riding Cycle On Busy Road In Jhansi, Shamelessly Share Prank Video Angering Netizens
In a busy street like the one shown in the video, such reckless behavior could easily lead to serious accidents or even fatalities. Despite the potential dangers involved in the "prank", the boys were seen going unpunished and ended up making a reel out of the incident, adding a funny song in the background.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Screengrab from x video/ @SachinGuptaUP

A viral video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed two men on a bike pulling off a dangerous prank on an elderly man riding a cycle while on his way to work. The infuriating video shows the two men spraying the elderly's face with snow right in the middle of a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

The video, shared by X user @SachinGuptaUP, showed the boys spraying foam on the elderly man as he cycles beside them. Startled by the sudden attack, the elderly man slows down and eventually stops his bicycle, while the pranksters continue to spray foam all over his face.

Watch video here:

As of now, no strict action by any authorities has been taken against the youngsters over this particular incident. The incidents highlights the dangers of reckless pranks, which can not only put lives at risk but also lead to serious legal consequences.

Several netizens also demanded strict action against the two men seen in the video. They also commented how the helpless man on cycle was left on his own as he was blinded while riding due to the foam on his face.

Netizens React

Pranks Leading To Legal Consequences

Just last month, a molestation case was registered by the Mumbai police against a 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for filming a prank video involving girls, despite their objections.

According to reports, Irfan Ahmed Majid Ahmed, who works at a shop in Ashok Nagar, Mumbai, found himself in serious legal trouble after filming the girls without their consent.

The incident occurred on Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area, where Irfan recorded the girls on the street using his mobile phone. Despite the girls' objections, Irfan continued to film them and even chased them while recording.

