UP: Yogi Adityanath govt restricts use of tractors after Kanpur mishap that killed 26

After a major road accident that killed 26 people and left 20 injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, the Yogi Adityanath government has issued orders on the use of tractors. The state government has now restricted the use of tractors & trolleys for agriculture-related works and transportation of goods only. An order in this regard has been issued Sunday by the transport department of the state government.

Earlier on late Saturday evening, 26 people were killed and at least 20 critically injured when a tractor trolley overturned and fell into a pond on Unnao-Kanpur road. Most of the victims in this accident were women and children who were returning after a function from Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur. In the recent past, three more such accidents had taken place in UP killing over a dozen people in different districts.

On Sunday, CM Adityanath visited Kanpur and met with the injured. He also visited the Kortha village of Kanpur Rural district from where the victims belonged and met with the family members of the deceased. Further, the chief minister ordered compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Soon after returning from Kanpur, Adityanath convened a meeting of Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Director General of Police DS Chouhan, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad and other officials and asked them to take measures to prevent such accidents in near future and issue guidelines on the use of tractors as public transport.

After the meeting, the Transport department issued an order restricting the use of tractors as public transport and asked the cops to keep an eye on the movement of vehicles, which could cause damage to the life of people.

