 UP: Woman From Mumbai Reaches House Of Groom In Lucknow Claiming To Be His Lover, Objects To Marriage Function & Reaches Police Station
A drama unfolded at the Mohanlalganj police station as the family of the bride, groom and the woman reached the police station and a detailed discussion was held. Meanwhile, the baraat was cancelled.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
In a strange incident in Lucknow's Mohanlalganj on Sunday (November 18), a woman who claimed to be the romantic partner of a man who was getting married and whose baraat was supposed to travel to the bride's place, reached the house of the groom and created a scene.

She fought with the family of the groom and even reached the police station.

The incident that took place in Lucknow's Mohanlalganj has become the talking point in the city.

On Saturday, the tilak ceremony was held of the class I officer whose marriage was to take place on Sunday. The bride is an engineer who is a daughter of retired government employee.

The woman from Mumbai who claimed to be the lover of the bridegroom reached the latter's place in Lucknow and said the marriage could not take place. She fought and took the groom's family to Mohanlalganj police station.

Though no formal complaint was lodged either by the Mumbai woman who objected to the marriage or the sides of groom or bride, police said that they would look into the matter if a formal complaint is made in the case.

