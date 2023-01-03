UP: Woman dies after husband throws her off 3rd floor of building; 8-year-old daughter narrates incident

UP: Woman dies after husband throws her off 3rd floor of building after fight; 8-year-old daughter narrates incident | Representative pic

A man reportedly threw his wife off the third-floor of a building following a fight between the two. The 32-year-old woman died due to extensive injuries.

The incident took place late Sunday night in the Kotwal area, the police confirmed.

8-year-old daughter testifies

The accused is a private school teacher and has been identified as Rajeev Kumar. The man threw his wife down from the third-floor of their house. The woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared as brought dead, Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh said.

According to the eight-year-old daughter of the deceased, her father came to her mother's room and started quarrelling with her over some issue. He then dragged her while holding her throat and threw her down the building, Singh said.

The accused man is absconding. The woman's body has been sent for postmortem, the SP said.