UP Viral Video: Bike-Borne Thieves Snatch Gold Chain Of Lady In Broad Day Light Causing Her To Collapse On Road In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh, two bike borne assailants snatched a gold chain of a woman walking on the road in broad daylight and fled the spot. The incident was reported on July 5, Friday, Vasundhara, Indirapuram of Ghaziabad. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera that was installed in the area. The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @SachinGuptaUP.

Watch the video here

The woman promptly registered a case against the police on the same day. Police have initiated probe and efforts are on to nab the accused. In the video it could be clearly seen that the woman was walking on a road when the assailants arrived on a speeding bike.

They swiftly snatched the chain causing the woman to collapse to the ground due to the impact. The duo fled the spot soon after the snatching her chain. The identity of the accused hasn't been established yet.

A similar case was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on May 19. A bike-borne miscreant snatched a gold chain of an elderly woman and fled the scene on Friday night in Khajrana police circle. The incident occurred at Robot Square around 9:.30 pm when the woman was returning home. A case was registered against the unidentified accused and police began a search for him.