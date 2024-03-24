UP: Shots Fired At Biryani Shop After Iftar As Clash Erupts Between Two Groups In Bareilly; Video Goes Viral

X

A violent clash between two groups of youth in Bareilly's Sailani area on Saturday night resulted in gunfire, spreading panic among the residents. Before the police arrived at the scene, both sides fled.

A video of the incident that happened at a biryani shop is circulating widely on social media platforms.

According to news reports, around 12:30 a.m., there was a hustle and bustle near the Kath tree in Sailani Bazaar. People had gathered here after breaking their fast for iftar. It is said that during this time, a dispute arose among the youth who were at a biryani shop.

After an argument, one man started running away with money belonging to another companion. When the other men tried to catch him, he dashed towards the shops. While fleeing, one youth resorted to aerial firing to escape. This caused a commotion in the market, and shortly afterwards, shopkeepers pulled down their shutters.

Police reach at the spot

Upon receiving information, the police from Baradari station, led by Inspector Amit Pandey, reached the spot along with the police force. However, neither the person who fired nor the other culprits could be found.

Probe underway

The Bareilly police, in a tweet, stated, "Based on the complaint received at Baradari Police Station, appropriate sections have been registered. Preliminary investigation is underway."

CCTV footage will be examined for further details.