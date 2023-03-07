e-Paper Get App
UP: Shopkeeper offers 2 beer cans on purchase of smartphones; arrested as crowd floods his store

Police have informed that the accused's store had been sealed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
UP: Shopkeeper 2 beer cans on purchase of smartphones, arrested as crowd floods his store | Pixabay

Upon announcing a promotion offering two beer cans free with the purchase of a smartphone, a shopkeeper in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, was detained by police on Monday for obstructing the peace, according to the police.

article-image

Two cans of beer for anyone who purchases Android smartphone

Ajay Kumar Seth, the station house officer at the Kotwali police station, stated that Rajesh Maurya, who owns a mobile phone store on Chauri Road, advertised his offer to give away two cans of beer for free to anyone who purchases an Android smartphone from his store between March 3 and 7 through posters, pamphlets, and announcements.

article-image

Crowd flooded into the store

As word of the strategy spread, the crowd flooded into his store. He claimed that Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, who had taken serious notice of the situation, had ordered that harsh action be taken against him.

In the evening, police dispersed the crowd which had gathered at the shop and arrested Maurya under Section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the Indian Penal Code. His shop has also been sealed, the police said.

