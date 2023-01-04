Delhi Crime: After break-up, jilted lover stabs girlfriend multiple times in broad daylight in Adarsh Nagar; shocking video surfaces

ON CAMERA: After break-up jilted lover stabs girlfriend multiple times in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; shocking video surfaces |

Another horrific incident from India's capital Delhi has come to light on Thursday morning. A young man stabbed a woman multiple times with a knife after the latter decided to break the friendship between the two.

The entire incident happened on Monday afternoon, and the injured woman has been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Simrajit, the victim, is said to be studying BA at Delhi University; she befriended Sukkhwinder 5 years ago.

CCTV footage shows man stabbing the girl multiple times

The CCTV footage of his assault has come forward; in the video, Sukhwinder can be seen attacking her multiple times. The girl has received multiple injuries to her neck, stomach, and hands. After being attacked, the boy fled from the scene. The neighbour in the area heard the commotion and rushed to help Simrajit.

Sukhvinder arrested by police

A 22-year-old youth, namely Sukhvinder, was arrested for stabbing a girl in the Adarsh Nagar area on January 2. Both were friends, and due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3–4 times. The girl is admitted to a hospital, and her condition is stable, said Delhi Police.

Why did the break-up happen?

Since the girls family did not approve of their relationship the girl started distancing herself. Sukhwinder didnot take this lightly. On Monday, he asked the girl to come and meet him since he wanted to know the reason for the break-up. This is when the boy attacked her.