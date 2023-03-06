Shocking Prices! Royal Stag at Rs 17, Blender’s Pride at Rs 39; alcohol prices at Delhi Navy Officer’s mess shock netizens

Twitter

The low prices at the Delhi Navy Officer's Mess menu card show the prices of popular brands as extremely low, with Kingfisher beer at Rs 44, Budweiser at Rs 59, and Black Dog at Rs 72, with the most expensive item on the menu being Teachers 50, at Rs 124.

In a bar menu card shared by a netizen on Twitter, the prices of popular brands of alcohol are less than Rs 100 per drink! Royal Stag, which is one of the most popular alcohol brands in Delhi, is priced at Rs 17 while Blender’s Pride is priced at Rs 39.

A Twitter user named Anant shared a photo of the menu on social media, indicating that it is the bar menu card from the Navy Officer’s Mess from Delhi. The price of alcohol is extremely low at this place, leaving the netizens absolutely stunned.

My Bangalore brain cannot comprehend these prices pic.twitter.com/g9SrzWfcA4 — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 4, 2023

The Twitter user, while sharing the prices, wrote on social media, “My Bangalore brain cannot comprehend these prices.” While many were left shocked at the price of liquor at the establishment, others mocked the Twitter user for sharing these rates on social media.

A user wrote, "What's up with these decimals?"

While another user wrote“Ungrateful guest, you are. Wonder who was your host. Don't envy some minute perks those people get who stand to face the bullets to keep you safe.”

This comes after the Delhi excise liquor policy was revoked in the national capital. The citizens of Delhi have been dealing with the prices of alcohol soaring through the roof, but the bar menu at this location in Delhi has now left the netizens stunned due to the exceptionally low price of popular alcohol brands.

While most people were shocked and made fun of the prices, a few users slammed him for sharing the prices.

Anant, the user who posted the picture, tweeted defending his tweet. He said, “Loool people really losing their minds defending these prices Guys please - this is just "wow so low these prices are" ka tweet. Nothing about "how dare they be so low" Itna toh poore desh ko pata hai that the fauj enjoys lower rates on alcohol. What's with the uproar?”